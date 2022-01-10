The US Golf Association doubles the prize from the US Women’s Open

The American Golf Association (USGA) invests in the women’s game. The US entity will double the prize money for the US Open Women’s Championship to reach ten million dollars, the fruit of a sponsorship agreement with the health company ProMedica.

So, The prize pool will go from $5.5 million to $10.5 million. In addition, the tournament winner will receive $1.8 million, the highest prize ever awarded in women’s golf.

As part of a comprehensive sponsorship agreement, ProMedica has been named an Official Usga Partner for Health & Wellbeing. Thus, the Ohio-based health company will offer medical services at various Usga tournaments.

Usga plans to increase the US Women’s Open prize money to twelve million in the next five years

The impact will be immediate, as the prize pool will double for this year’s US Open, which takes place at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club in South Pines, North Carolina from June 2-5.

On the other hand, La Usga also revealed its commitment to increase the prize pool to eleven million dollars and to increase it to twelve million in the next five years.

“This partnership with ProMedica allows us to dramatically grow the tournament in all respects, from its goal to award winning,” said Mike Wan, CEO of Usga.