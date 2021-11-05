The US government is offering a $10 million reward to hackers who attacked one of the country’s major oil pipelines

The United States announced Thursday a A reward of $10 million to help find the leaders of the ransomware gang Notable (data hijacking) DarkSide, the latest attempt by authorities to combat cyber extortion attacks.

Washington has blamed the Russia-based group for the cyber attack This led to the shutdown of the largest pipeline in the eastern US in May.

Ransomware attacks are performed by exploiting vulnerabilities of a company or individual to encrypt and Lock down your computer systems and then demand a ransom to unlock them.

By offering this reward, the United States demonstrates Their commitment to protecting ransomware victims around the world”The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Washington also offered a reward of $5 million for information leading to an arrest or conviction, in any country Those trying to join DarkSide to carry out an attack.

Despite the strife the money offered may provoke, Some cybersecurity experts believe that rewards are ineffective to detect intruders.

“Without a bounty hunter willing to travel to his jurisdiction, lay his body unconscious, and then place him at the nearest US embassy, ​​I doubt this would have much effect,” said John Bampnik of Nittenrich. , a computer operations and security company.

He adds, “Frankly.” Offer this bonus “it wouldn’t hurt either.”

Internet crimes are on the increase. According to new data published in October in the first half of 2021, US authorities have been notified $590 million in ransomware related payments.

The number is 42% higher than it was in all of 2020, according to a report from the US Treasury, and there are strong indications that the true cost may be in the billions.