The US Senate approves a resolution to overturn a Biden government ruling that does not penalize immigrants under the General Shipping Act

14 hours ago Leland Griffith

(CNN) – The US Senate on Wednesday passed a resolution to stop President Joe Biden’s administration’s immigration law that removes potential obstacles for immigrants using certain public benefits and trying to obtain legal status, known as the “public charge” law.

The measure passed by a vote of 50-47, with two Democratic senators crossing party lines: Joe Manchin of West Virginia and John Tester of Montana, both of whom are running for re-election.

The decision is an attempt to return to Trump administration policy, which has made it difficult for immigrants to obtain legal status if they use public benefits.

It’s a joint resolution, which means it will also have to pass in the House of Representatives before reaching President Joe Biden’s desk. The House of Representatives has not yet voted on it.

The Biden administration is likely to veto the resolution if the resolution is passed in the House of Representatives as well.

“With the crisis plaguing our southern border and a national debt of over $31 trillion, it is fair and reasonable to favor potential new citizens who will not depend on government benefits,” said Republican Senate Resolution Chair Roger Marshall. Kansas in a statement. “My legislation will ensure that America welcomes new citizens who are self-sufficient and willing to contribute, while reining in excessive spending.”

