The Vietnamese Vice President meets with her Ugandan counterpart in Kampala

Kampala (VNA) – Within the framework of the 19th Summit of the Non-Aligned Movement, organized in the Ugandan capital of Kampala, Vice President of Vietnam Vu Thi Anh Xuan met with her counterpart from the host country, Anita. Annette Bean.

At the meeting, Vu Thi Anh Xuan congratulated the Parliament and Government of Uganda on the social and economic achievements made in implementing national development plans to achieve the goals of “Uganda Vision 2040” in building a modern and prosperous country.

Anita Annette Ong stated that her country considers Vietnam an important trading partner and believes that their meeting will contribute to strengthening friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

The two leaders stressed the enormous potential of bilateral cooperation, especially in the areas of politics, diplomacy, parliamentary cooperation, economy, agriculture, science and technology.

On this basis, they agreed to increase the exchange of delegations and communications and exchange of experiences in the field of law-making between the two countries’ parliaments and committees. Strengthen coordination, position-sharing and mutual support in international and parliamentary forums such as the Non-Aligned Movement and the Inter-Parliamentary Union; And studying the possibility of signing a cooperation agreement between the two legislative bodies.

Anh Xuan suggested that the parliaments of the two countries monitor and encourage the governments to actively implement the signed commitments and agreements, and create favorable conditions for cooperation in potential areas such as trade, investment, agriculture, communications, education, training and information technology.

In addition, he called for accelerating the improvement of the legal framework for bilateral cooperation by accelerating negotiations and signing important documents on investment and avoiding double taxation.