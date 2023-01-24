The viral challenge is almost impossible to beat: you have to figure out how many triangles you see in this picture | uses

Many users from the United States, Spain and Mexico do not hesitate to rate the challenges Widely that they find online. We tell you this because the challenge that Depor brings you today is part of the group of those that are almost impossible to beat. Indeed, there are few who manage to complete the task. Are you ready to test your skills? You just have to select how many triangles there are in the image.

Since we want you to do well in everything you do, we’re telling you that focus is of the utmost importance on this test. If you get distracted, you will not be able to count properly and, therefore, will not give the exact number of the geometric shapes mentioned. Look what we just told you!

The thing that you have to your advantage and that you should take advantage of with a yes or a yes is the fact that you don’t have to know how many triangles there are in a matter of seconds, as there is no time limit set. Now that you know all of this, it’s time to show that you can solve a problem Virus challenge This is who is now giving in various social networks.

See here a picture of the viral challenge

Can you tell the exact number of triangles in this illustration? (photo: cool.guru)

See here for a viral challenge solution

Don’t bow your head. There is no problem if you are not able to know the exact number of triangles. We realize that this task is very difficult. This is why we are here revealing the exact amount pictured.

This image indicates the exact number of triangles. (photo: cool.guru)

What is the viral challenge and what is it about?

The Viral Challenge is an exercise that tests your cognitive abilities to perform a task. It should be noted that all the activities we perform require the use of our brain functions, which implies millions of neural connections distributed throughout the cerebral lobes in order to work appropriately with our environment and process information through different channels.

They are now seen everywhere because they are contents that serve the function of replacing boredom in our spare time. First they explain the instructions. Most of them have a time limit and you will eventually find the solution. Usually, this is the order that you can find in different media.

Benefits of doing a viral challenge

Implementing visual challenges brings many benefits to our minds, from improving our intellectual performance and increasing our life expectancy, to contributing to reducing the risk of cognitive decline.

For this reason, it is not surprising that more and more people decide to enjoy this hobby that can be enjoyed at any time and place thanks to smartphones and the Internet.

