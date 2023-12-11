The World Health Organization warns of an anthrax outbreak that could spread quickly

Madrid. the Global Health Organization The World Health Organization warned in its latest assessment that: Anthrax outbreak The disease, which was declared in Zambia on November 1, could spread rapidly throughout the country and neighboring countries if an emergency plan is not put in place immediately.

According to the balance fromaccording to authorities Healthy In Zambia, from the time the outbreak was declared until 20 November 2023, four deaths and 684 suspected cases have been confirmed.

It warns that the risks to human health are high fromdue to multiple exposures of known populations when handling carcasses of animals that died suddenly and when eating meat of infected animals, with concomitant cutaneous and gastrointestinal anthrax.

Read also This is how “El Lagarto” and CJNG members demonstrated before killing CDMX police officers

In its latest bulletin, the World Health Organization warned that this outbreak has an unprecedented scale because it affects nine of the country’s ten provinces, and there is a “substantially high” risk of it crossing borders given the frequent movement of animals and people, especially Angola and Botswana. The Democratic Republic of the Congo, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Tanzania, Uganda and Zimbabwe.

{{#values}} {{#ap}}



{{/ap}} {{^ap}}



{{/ap}} {{/values}}



Previous outbreaks were limited to the Northwestern and Western provinces, with sporadic cases emerging over the years. It should be noted that Zambia reported anthrax outbreaks in both humans and animals in the Western Region in 2017 and in the Eastern Region in 2016 and 2011.

Read also “I Didn’t Know It Was Him”: A man tries to steal his son in Scotland and ends up getting caught







Join our channel



EL UNIVERSAL is now available on Whatsapp! From your mobile device, discover the day’s most relevant news, opinion pieces, entertainment, trends and more.



EL UNIVERSAL is now available on Whatsapp! From your mobile device, discover the day’s most relevant news, opinion pieces, entertainment, trends and more.

video recorder