The World Health Organization warns of an anthrax outbreak that could spread quickly

Cedric Manwaring December 11, 2023 0
The World Health Organization warns of an anthrax outbreak that could spread quickly

Madrid. the Global Health Organization The World Health Organization warned in its latest assessment that: Anthrax outbreak The disease, which was declared in Zambia on November 1, could spread rapidly throughout the country and neighboring countries if an emergency plan is not put in place immediately.

According to the balance fromaccording to authorities Healthy In Zambia, from the time the outbreak was declared until 20 November 2023, four deaths and 684 suspected cases have been confirmed.

It warns that the risks to human health are high fromdue to multiple exposures of known populations when handling carcasses of animals that died suddenly and when eating meat of infected animals, with concomitant cutaneous and gastrointestinal anthrax.

Read also This is how “El Lagarto” and CJNG members demonstrated before killing CDMX police officers

In its latest bulletin, the World Health Organization warned that this outbreak has an unprecedented scale because it affects nine of the country’s ten provinces, and there is a “substantially high” risk of it crossing borders given the frequent movement of animals and people, especially Angola and Botswana. The Democratic Republic of the Congo, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Tanzania, Uganda and Zimbabwe.

Previous outbreaks were limited to the Northwestern and Western provinces, with sporadic cases emerging over the years. It should be noted that Zambia reported anthrax outbreaks in both humans and animals in the Western Region in 2017 and in the Eastern Region in 2016 and 2011.

Read also “I Didn’t Know It Was Him”: A man tries to steal his son in Scotland and ends up getting caught




Join our channel

EL UNIVERSAL is now available on Whatsapp! From your mobile device, discover the day’s most relevant news, opinion pieces, entertainment, trends and more.

video recorder

More Stories

Who are the world leaders who attended Javier Miley’s inauguration in Argentina?

Who are the world leaders who attended Javier Miley’s inauguration in Argentina?

Cedric Manwaring December 10, 2023 0
Lula expresses to Maduro his concerns about tensions with Guyana’s Grupo Milenio

Lula expresses to Maduro his concerns about tensions with Guyana’s Grupo Milenio

Cedric Manwaring December 9, 2023 0
Why should you put up a Christmas tree today?

Why should you put up a Christmas tree today?

Cedric Manwaring December 8, 2023 0
This café in Japan gives you the experience of becoming a kid

This café in Japan gives you the experience of becoming a kid

Cedric Manwaring December 7, 2023 0
Conor McGregor, from the UFC to the presidency of Ireland

Conor McGregor, from the UFC to the presidency of Ireland

Cedric Manwaring December 7, 2023 0
Peru’s Constitutional Court orders the immediate release of Alberto Fujimori

Peru’s Constitutional Court orders the immediate release of Alberto Fujimori

Cedric Manwaring December 6, 2023 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

The World Health Organization warns of an anthrax outbreak that could spread quickly

The World Health Organization warns of an anthrax outbreak that could spread quickly

Cedric Manwaring December 11, 2023 0
Economy: Reasons for the United States’ resilience | a job

Economy: Reasons for the United States’ resilience | a job

Mia Thompson December 11, 2023 0
Who are the world leaders who attended Javier Miley’s inauguration in Argentina?

Who are the world leaders who attended Javier Miley’s inauguration in Argentina?

Cedric Manwaring December 10, 2023 0
In “Sawubona” ​​businessman Cipri Quintas suggests extending kindness and trust into business, life and relationships

In “Sawubona” ​​businessman Cipri Quintas suggests extending kindness and trust into business, life and relationships

Mia Thompson December 10, 2023 0
Lula expresses to Maduro his concerns about tensions with Guyana’s Grupo Milenio

Lula expresses to Maduro his concerns about tensions with Guyana’s Grupo Milenio

Cedric Manwaring December 9, 2023 0