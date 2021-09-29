The XLV version of the National Examination of Ambition Medical Residences begins

MEXICO CITY (apro). – In four different locations and in person, the 45th edition of the National Examination for Medical Residency Applicants (ENARM) began on Tuesday, with six different versions of the tests to ensure the principles of transparency, honesty, fairness and quality of the entire process.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health (SSA) reported that 30,000 places will be offered this time in 27 medical specialties, although the number of applicants far exceeds this, adding 54,447.

The exam will be applied at the same time in the cities of Mexico; Guadalajara, Jalisco; Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, and Villahermosa, Tabasco.

For the second year in a row, the Health and National Defense Secretariats (Sedena) have set high standards of safety and reliability in the design, selection and protection of reagents, as well as electronic devices containing checks, to ensure the principles of transparency, honesty, integrity and quality of the entire process.

ENARM, according to Ssa, was completely renewed in order to develop 5 thousand 923 reagents certified technically and educationally, which guarantees the quality of their content and responds to the health needs of the population.

He explained that this quantity of reagents allowed the generation of six different versions of the tests that will be applied in four places and at the specified times.

In addition, in this assessment tool, educational quality was measured for five indicators: understanding, content, accuracy, writing and format.

The renewal of ENARM included the participation of 130 specialists and translators from 41 educational and health institutions from 10 states, 11 specialists in pedagogy and psychology, and academic coordinators.

The majors offered for the beginning of the academic year, on March 1, 2022, are: pathological anatomy, anesthesiology, audiology, otology and speech therapy, quality of clinical care, general surgery, epidemiology, medical genetics, geriatrics, obstetrics and gynecology, diagnostic and therapeutic imaging.

As well as physical and sports medicine, rehabilitation medicine, emergency medicine, occupational and environmental medicine, family medicine, internal medicine, legal medicine, nuclear medicine and molecular imaging, preventive medicine, pulmonology, ophthalmology, otolaryngology, head and neck surgery, and pathology Clinical, Pediatrics, Psychiatry and Radiation Oncology as well as Traumatology and Orthopedics.

Likewise, adjustments were made in the choice of specialties by giving supporters a second choice, because in previous years a doctor or general practitioner could only choose one specialty, reducing the chance of studying another specialty, even with a high score.

This year, applicants with the highest scores will be able to progressively select, under one list, other specialties, in addition to their first choice, expanding the possibility to pursue medical residency locally or abroad.

To provide high-quality, rapid and safe care to aspiring clinicians, processes have been improved and stringent biosecurity measures implemented to reduce the risk of infection by covid-19 and pre-courses have been introduced to support staff, with the aim of providing a high-quality service.

In 2020, 50,448 physicians took the exam and 54,447 candidates are now expected to attend.