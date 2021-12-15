There are more than 30 disappeared who have tried to cross the border into the United States.

El activista de personas desaparecidas, Gabino Gómez, informó que en la frontera de Ojinaga y el Valle de Juárez hay por lo menos 30 personas que se encuentran desaparecidas de un periodo de seis meses a la fecha, quienes perdieron toda comunicasución a los durante United State.

When starting a demonstration outside the Government Palace, in Cruz de Clavos, he commented that they had asked the authorities to be more present, as they considered that there was a “hot spot” for disappearances, apparently on the part of criminal groups and other issues of which they were not aware.

“We don’t know yet what happened to all of these people, they all called me to support them in their research, but that doesn’t mean they all seem to be the last cases shown,” the activist explained. To lead the demonstration, accompanied by some families, victims of these events.

Despite multiple searches, they were unable to locate any tag or item indicating traceability of these people, which they insisted should do more searches and not waste resources, given the dozens of disappeared whose sole aim was to search for a better life. in America.

“There are 30 between Juarez and Ojinaga, most of the victims are Chihuahuas, there are others from Durango, Mexico, Queretaro, Hidalgo. We don’t know what’s going on, they need to analyze the context of what’s happening, because they’ve already gone, but they haven’t found anything, what’s going on? Are they Detained? Are they working? We could be a smuggling network that we don’t have the elements to say what happened,” he explained.

He said that one of the biggest problems that occurs at that stage and with the issue of the disappeared is the bureaucracy of judicial cases, because it takes between 3 and 6 months to reach a permit to use the antennas of the mobile teams. that brought the disappeared.

Gabino Gómez commented that using phones is necessary to know locations, but it’s a very complicated mechanism for phone companies to send call papers, and prosecutors must submit the request to the attorney general, who then submits the request to the federal judge and takes weeks to be acquitted.

“A more effective policy has to be implemented, the agreement is reached and it happens when the company sends information and very important times are lost for those people who might be able to locate them,” he explained.

Several family members participated in the demonstration, including the case of Silvia Reyes, who traveled from Hidalgo to search for her son Omar Reyes, who could not locate him, as she explained that he left his home with the “American dream” “to search for better life opportunities in those Nation.

He commented that it was through his cousin that he had been in contact with a “coyote” who would help him cross to the United States, but during the trip they stopped calling Omar and all they knew was that he had sent a message from help to call the emergency numbers.

As in the case of Sylvia Reyes, there are more than two dozen other cases in which young people and adults search for access to the United States, but on their way “disappeared” without anyone knowing their whereabouts and without leaving any trace that can be traced by the authorities.