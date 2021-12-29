One of the challenges we have faced since the beginning COVID-19 is specifying sign of illness From the virus, given that there are people who do not show symptoms. Given that, in a study conducted by the app Zoe Covid, which is the most common symptom reported by people with Variable Omicron.

According to the study symptoms Variable Omicron Slightly different from previous variants of COVID-19. explain it sign of illness Similar to those in the cold, sufferers have a headache, runny nose, sneezing, and sore throat, so they can easily be mistaken for the usual winter cold.

These are the most common symptoms of an Omicron variant

According to South African doctor, Angelique Coetzee, who has treated many patients Variable OmicronIt is noted that many colds and viruses cause this sign of illnessBut the type of sore throat found in patients who tested positive for the latter variant was described as ‘scratchy’.

Patients may feel excessively tired, have a lack of energy, and may have a great desire for rest, which disrupts daily activities.

It is well known that the fever of the previous variants had a long lasting effect on the patients, but with the present variant only the body temperature is mild, which improves on its own.

Night sweats and body aches

Sweating at night is one of the sign of illness More revelations about the new variant from Omicron, so watch out for the sweat at night.

Dry cough and itchy throat.

As we mentioned at the beginning, a dry or rough cough is one of the causes of cough sign of illness Most commonly occurring when you are a carrier of an Omicron variant.