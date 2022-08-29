These are the ten most handsome men in the world according to science

Organizations of all kinds make rankings of men and women who are most distinguished in some respects. From his wealth to his attractiveness, along with his other abilities. But science also plays its part when it comes to developing an arrangement of people’s physical aspects. Thus, the plastic surgeon compared many celebrities and did a job The top ten sexiest people on the planet, according to science.

Related news

To do this, Dr. Julian de Silva (the surgeon in question) has adopted The golden ratio principle, also known as the golden ratiobased on the work of Leonardo da Vinci.

This is based on a scale, an infinite series in which it is stated A symmetrical relationship is more visually appealing in artwork or humans. Thus, it refers to the fact that human beauty is related to mathematics, which means that perfection can be detected in people’s faces.

In the human body, the golden number appears in many measurements, such as the relationship between the phalanges in the fingers or the length and width of the head. For example, if the distance between the eyes is equal to the width of the eyes, then the proportions are considered ideal.

Although some scientists rejected the idea, the specialist at the Center for Advanced Facial Aesthetic and Aesthetic Surgery backed his analysis, set in 2020, on the harmonic symmetry of the face. Thus, it states that results closest to the value of Phi (1.618) will determine the proximity to physical perfection.

Who are the ten most famous men in the world?

10. Ryan Gosling

With an accuracy of 87.48% according to the golden ratio, the actor of “La La Land” Ryan Gosling entered the rating as one of the ten most handsome men in the world, in tenth place.

Canadian actor and director Ryan Gosling

9. Kanye West

With an accuracy of 87.94% according to the golden ratio, singer Kanye West is the ninth most handsome man in the world.

Kanye West Photo: Kanye West Kanye West

8. Idris Elba

With an accuracy of 88.01% according to the golden ratio, the English actor Idris Elba, from the movie “The Wire” or “Beast of No Nation” took eighth place in the list.

British actor and director Idris Elba Photo: Sasha Steinbach EFE

7- David Beckham

David Beckham, the famous retired footballer who rose to prominence at Manchester United or Real Madrid, ranked seventh, with an accuracy of 88.96% as per the Golden Ratio.

David Beckham Photo: Carlo Allegri Reuters

6. Hugh Jackman

Best known for appearing in the “X-Men” movie series as well as “Les Miserables”, Hugh Jackman is the sixth most handsome man in the world, with an accuracy of 89.64% according to the Golden Ratio.

Hugh Jackman

5- George Clooney

With an accuracy of 89.91% according to the golden ratio, actor George Clooney, the actor of “Batman & Robin” or “Up in the Air” took fifth place.

George Clooney

Photo: Grant Bullard Grant Bullard / Invision / AP

4. Brad Pitt

Brad Pitt, actor of famous films such as “Troy” or “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button” ranked fourth with an accuracy of 90.51% according to the golden ratio.

Brad Pitt Photo: Lucas Jackson Reuters

3. Bradley Cooper

“American Hustle” or “Silver Linings Playbook” are some of the works of this actor. According to this principle, Bradley Cooper ranks third with 91.08%.

American actor Bradley Cooper

2- Henry Cavill

With an accuracy of 91.64%, the star of “The Witcher” or “Superman” took second place.

British actor Henry Cavill

1- Robert Pattinson

And with an accuracy of 92.15%, the representative of “Twilight” will be the most handsome man in the world, according to the golden ratio.