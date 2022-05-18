They agree to equal pay for US soccer teams

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – NOVEMBER 27: The United States celebrate after defeating Matildas during the first game of the international friendly series between Australia Matildas and the USA Women’s National Team at Australia Stadium on November 27, 2021 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)



(CNN) – The United States Soccer Federation (USSF), the United States Women’s National Team Players Association (USWNTPA) and the United States National Soccer Team Players Association (USNTPA) have reached an agreement that “brings equal pay and sets the global standard for the advancement of international football.”

Under the agreements, American football will become “the first in the world to match the FIFA World Cup Trophy Awards” awarded to teams participating in the World Cup Finals.

“This is a truly historic moment,” he said. “These deals have forever changed the game here in the United States and have the potential to change the game around the world.” This Wednesday’s statement US Soccer President Cindy Barlow-Cohn.

“USWNT and USMNT players have re-established their relationship with these new agreements as they embark on an incredibly exciting new phase of growth and mutual collaboration as we continue our mission to become the preeminent sport in America.”

The settlement ends a dispute that began in March 2019, when USWNT filed a gender discrimination lawsuit against US Soccer.

The deal will see the men’s and women’s national teams earn an equal pay rate in all friendlies and tournaments, including the World Cup.

“Justice” and turning the page

Two-time World Cup winners Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan, along with NFL chief Cindy Barlow Kohn, reflected on the landmark deal on CBS Mornings.

“Honestly, it’s a bit surreal,” Rapinoe said. “We have been in this for a long time and come from a long history of women who have fought to put the sport in a better place.

“What I really hope and am proud of is that justice will come to the next generation who will never have to go through what we’ve been through: equal pay in all areas from now on.”

“I look forward to continuing to develop this sport and for this to be a moment to look back and point to a new American football we can all be proud of.”

An important aspect of the deal, Morgan added, is “repairing” the team’s relationship with the NFL team.

“This is a huge step and repairing the relationship with American football is an important part as well,” Morgan said.

“We are very relieved, happy and proud of what we have come from now, because it is a huge win for us, for women’s sports, for women in general, and it’s a moment we can all celebrate right now.”