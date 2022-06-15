“They are an important part of the economy and social development in the United States.”

Ambassador Mexico in United StateAnd the Esteban Moctezumaurged on Wednesday in authorities Americans to settle before complete Giving citizenship to those who are called “dreamers”, immigrants Illegal immigrants who arrived in the country when they were minors.

The diplomat made this appeal on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the Federation Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA, in English), which awards “dreamersWork permits and temporary protection against them banish.

It may interest you: DACA turns into a decade amid rallies and demonstrations in the US to demand a permanent solution to immigration

Montezuma Request to regularize the status of the beneficiaries of Dhaka In a letter sent to the Secretary of Homeland Security, Alexander Mayorcas; to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosiand the leader of the democratic majority in SenateChuck Schumer.

“This anniversary is an appropriate time to highlight his remarkable contribution to American prosperity and the need to advocate for a lasting solution to it. immigration statusLater expressed in a video.

“Young Dreamers are an important part of the US economy and social development,” he wrote on Twitter.

The ambassador confirmed that the program includes more than 500,000 Mexicans Dhaka80% of the total beneficiariesThey claimed to be an “essential part of American society”.

a job “dreamers“, He said Montezumaallowed many industries United State “Survival pandemic” From COVID-19and played an “invaluable role in putting food on the tables of American families.”

It may interest you: The US Supreme Court has dismissed the case to reinstate the Trump-era general shipping law that limited assistance to immigrants

From the embassy Mexico and their consular network, our priority is to continue to support them with all the resources at our disposal, until we achieve the ultimate goal of their full integration in this country.

On June 15, 2012, the then president, Barack ObamaA (2009-2017), created the program that protects against banish Renewable work permits are granted every two years immigrants Those who arrived in the country irregularly as children.

Management Donald Trump (2017-2021) I tried to cancel the program but Supreme court prevented him.

current president, Joe Biden. has promised Immigration reform To grant citizenship to about 11 million migrants in an irregular situation in United State For those who benefit from Dhakabut the initiative stopped at Congress.

🇲🇽

Young #DACA An important part of the economy and social development in #United State. Ten years after creating this program, we reaffirm our commitment to supporting them and stressing the importance of providing them with a lasting solution.#WithDACA pic.twitter.com/vjgGB9eL5k Esteban moctezuma barragan (emoctezumab) June 15, 2022

With information from EFE