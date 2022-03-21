They are the 10 most handsome actors in the world according to science

Every year, different entertainment magazines publish a list of Most Attractive Celebrities; However, a winner was chosen for the first time without a group of editors choosing him, but this time it was Scientists Who determines, based on his facial features, who he is The most handsome actor in the world.

This study was published by the surgeon Julian de Silvaanalyze the faces of several stars from The golden ratio of beauty fi (The golden ratio of beauty phi), which measures physical perfection according to the ancient Greek concept of beauty.

The procedure is performed using a computerized mapping systemas a result Ten actors with the highest ratingsTheir proportions are closer to 100% on this aesthetic scale.

Top 10 Hottest Actors

Advanced cosmetic scientists in London decided that the protagonist of the epic twilight And the actor who gave life to the latest version of BatmanAnd the Robert Patterson, It is the perfect face for all men who have a 92.15% match.

To reach this conclusion, Silva’s surgeon studied the position and shape of the actor’s eyes, lips, jaw, nose, face shape, and eyebrows, all of which were very close to The idea of ​​”perfection” among the ancient Greeks.

The doctor explained to the press that “new computer mapping techniques allow us to solve some of the mysteries of what makes a person physically beautiful and the technology is useful when planning surgery for patients.”

From second to ninth place, he follows in the list:

Henry Cavill who got 91.08%

who got 91.08% Bradley Cooper The same result obtained by Cavill

The same result obtained by Cavill Brad Pitt by 90.51%

by 90.51% Hugh Jackman by 89.64%

by 89.64% David Beckham by 88.96%

by 88.96% Idris Elbe by 88.01%

by 88.01% Kanye West by 87.94%.

by 87.94%. Ryan Gosling by 87.48%.

Robert Pattinson was the clear winner when all elements of the face were measured in search of physical perfection.Dr. de Silva announces to the British newspaper the sun.

“He was in the top five in almost every category because he has classic design features and a fantastically chiseled chin. Her only result that was less than perfect was her lips because they are a bit thin and flat.”

It is worth noting that the file golden number It has been used since then ancient greece trying to “Measuring” beauty using math.

The hypothesis is that the closer the values ​​of the face or body are to the number 1,618 (or Phi)The more beautiful. This can be applied to anything, and one of the best known examples Vitruvian manLeonardo da Vinci, who used it to study the ideal proportions of the human body.

