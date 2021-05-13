They compare Mexico to Afghanistan in a biometric pattern

The Confederation of Employers of the Mexican Republic (CoparmexCompare Mexico with countries like AfghanistanAnd the VenezuelaAnd the China Et al according to a biometrics standard that was established in the country with the recent reform of Communications and Broadcasting Law.

Mexico should not join the list of authoritarian countries that require by law the registration of biometric data associated with SIM cards. Coparmex In the statement.

Later, he made a list of countries with this characteristic: Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia, Bangladesh, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Tanzania, Thailand, Uganda, the United Arab Emirates, and Venezuela.

In addition, he said that the reform violates Agreement 108 of the Council of Europe, which Mexico ratified in 2018, and endangers trade between Mexico and the European continent; It also violates provisions Treaty of Mexico, the United States and Canada (T-MEC).

It clarifies that the required data, for example, a bank card PIN or an email account password can be changed as many times as necessary to maintain the user’s security.

Meanwhile, biometric data is indispensable, and cannot be altered, so misuse of it may cause irreparable harm.

This risk is inherent because using this information will create a huge and centrally managed database, making it vulnerable to hacks or leaks, and revealing Confederacin Who presides over Read More Medina Mora Icaza.

In addition, she adds that the recently promoted unconstitutionality decision against reform has a greater scope than specific protections as it will have general implications, which will benefit all mobile phone users in the country.

to Everardo Martinez

