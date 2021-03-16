They estimate that Mexico’s GDP will not recover to its pre-trend level until 2024

MADRID, Esp. (Europa Press). Mexico’s GDP will not restore previous levels of the epidemic until 2024, due to the country’s strong economic deterioration during 2020, according to an analysis by Crdito y Caucin.

According to the company, Mexico has shown “extreme vulnerability in the face of the effects of the epidemic and limited fiscal and monetary measures, which expect a slow and gradual return to growth.”

