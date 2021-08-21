They find Julius Siketoliko, the Ugandan athlete who escaped from the Tokyo Olympics bubble

Japanese police announced today that they have found Ugandan athlete disappeared last Friday After escaping from the dwelling he was preparing for Tokyo Olympics, in violation of the privacy rules imposed by the hosts.

It’s about weightlifters Julius SiketolikoWho left a message in which he expressed his desire to stay in Japan and work in this country to leave behind the difficulties in his homeland, as explained by the Ugandan delegation.

The 20-year-old athlete was found by police in Mie Prefecture (central Japan), where he is believed to have traveled after traveling by high-speed train from Osaka (west), the area where the Ugandan team rode to prepare. for games.

Ssilitoliko was due to return to Uganda the day before without participating in the Tokyo Olympics, because he did not meet the requirements to compete in weightlifting, according to the Ugandan delegation.

The athlete left the hotel last Friday, leaving his passport there and without attending the mandatory coronavirus test that he had to undergo on the same day, and since then the Japanese authorities have been looking for him.

Today, the executive director of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Organizing Committee, Toshiro Muto, said that it is a “very confusing” issue, noting that the hosts will study possible penalties against the athlete once the details of what happened are clarified, when asked about it. topic at a press conference.

Strict regulations put in place to celebrate the “bubble” Tokyo Games in the middle of the pandemic prevent athletes or other event participants from traveling anywhere other than their hotel, training venue, or venues previously approved by the organization.

With information from EFE.

LLH