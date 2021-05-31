They put five refineries on sale within two years in the US – El Financiero

At least five refineries have been sold in the United States in the past two years, according to the US Energy Information Administration (EIA).

In 2019, three deals were executed; The first was in January when the Trailstone LP located in Tacoma, Washington, was sold to Par Pacific Holdings; Whereas in May of the same year, Chevron bought a refinery from Petrobras, Texas.

Later, in November 2019, Starlight Relativity Acquisition acquired Calumet Specialty Product Partners, which is also located in San Antonio, Texas.

This year, Shell sold two refineries to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 20 percent in a decade and to zero by 2050.

It should be remembered that last week a Dutch court ordered Royal Dutch Shell to lower levels to 45% by 2030.

The fourth operation also took place last week, when Shell closed the sale of a 50 per cent stake in Deer Park refinery in Houston, Texas, to Pemex. The day later, on May 26, Shell sold the Alabama refinery to Vertex Energy, a Texas-based refiner of alternative raw materials and a marketer of high-purity petroleum products.

“In 2019, more sales were seen in the panorama, and in 2020 there were impacts due to the destruction of profit margins for the refining business, and this year in particular due to environmental policies as governments and financial institutions put pressure to punish. With higher emissions. His name is not mentioned.

“In the future, we will see coal-fired plants and refineries shut down and convert them, because there are already economic incentives to do so and convert it into gray or green hydrogen. Beginning this year, we will see the United States as a global leader in terms of investment in terms of energy transition and decarbonization.