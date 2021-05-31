Here’s an Easy Way to Find the Best Countries for Netflix

Tired of looking up where you can watch Netflix shows unavailable in your region? Understandable, considering shows can be pulled from local libraries at a moment’s notice, and you almost always run into out of date articles. No need to waste any more time on fruitless searches, though.

StreamCatcher shows you what you’re missing out on when it comes to your favorite content on Netflix. Did you know that some series are incomplete in some countries? Such is the case with DC’s “Arrow” – the show has ended as of 2020, and yet Netflix only features up to season 6 or 7 in multiple regions. “Avatar: the Last Airbender” is in the same boat, with some international libraries missing several episodes from each season.

Thankfully, the service shows you which countries feature the full show. Well, at least where you can watch the most seasons, as Netflix won’t always have the complete show on their site. Take “Family Guy” for example – only 10 seasons of the Griffins’ shenanigans are on Netflix.

In any case, all you have to do is look up what you want to watch, and you’ll get a full list of countries where you can stream the show. Scroll further down and hover over the season number(s) to see which of those countries have what you’re looking for. Just hover over the latest season on the list and you’ll get the optimal region for streaming.

How Can I Watch Netflix Shows from Other Countries?

For those of you unfamiliar with how to bypass geo-blocks on Netflix, StreamCatcher also features top of the line VPN recommendations. These apps will allow you to change your Internet-facing location so Netflix believes you’re in the “correct” area. By simply connecting to a VPN server in a different country, you’ll be able to access that region’s Netflix library.

As a bonus, you can also stream content exclusive to platforms from abroad. Let’s say you connect to a server in the UK to watch “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”. Well, you’re in luck, as you can also stream shows found only on BBC iPlayer. The service has had 60 million international viewers in 2015 alone, and now you can add to that number as well!

Do All VPNs Work On Netflix?

While there are quite a few major providers that can unblock a hefty chunk of Netflix’s full library, the truth is that not all VPNs work on the platform. Free VPNs especially are fairly easy to block. Netflix even works with companies (Maxmind, for instance) that specifically collect their IP addresses for blacklisting purposes.

If you do find a free VPN that works with Netflix, don’t expect it to last for very long. Also, make sure you didn’t accidentally download malware, nor had your device become part of a botnet. Unfortunately, free VPNs are a security nightmare and generally not worth the trouble.

Even the “clean” ones are a poor option when it comes to streaming, thanks to:

Poor international server coverage, meaning fewer options to unblock Netflix libraries

Low server count and high user base, leading to congestion problems and bandwidth throttling

Limited monthly data allowance (up to 10 GB in some rare cases)

To be fair, most of these limitations disappear if you hop onto the provider’s paid plan. But at that point it stops being a “free” VPN, doesn’t it? Might as well skip the extra steps and give StreamCatcher’s recommendations a try.

“Evil coffee nerd. Analyst. Incurable bacon practitioner. Total twitter fan. Typical food aficionado.”