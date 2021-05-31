This is how you can process your Mexican passport in the United States

Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Wednesday), Through 50 consulates in United State, Allows Mexicans to process files passport And registration on June 5 as part of prof An extraordinary day.

In order to meet the growing demand from the Mexican community in the United States who urgently need a passport or registration, SRE will open its doors to initiate these procedures; It should be noted that the consular section of the Mexican Embassy in Washington will also participate.

In the event that you are in one of the 50 subsidiary entities in the United States, here we tell you how to schedule an appointment and start processing your passport or registration without leaving home on June 5.

June 5, an exceptional day for preparing passports and registration plates for the US consular network. https://t.co/K8D4D8vDmD pic.twitter.com/3oblg3N7m3 External Relations (SRE_mx) May 30, 2021

How do I process my Mexican passport in the US?

SRE, through its social networks, has announced the extraordinary day of processing passports and license plates in the United States. To start this process, follow these simple steps:

Enter the official MEXITEL system page with this Link

Log in with your email and password

Once in the appointments section, enter your personal information such as your full name and type of procedure (first time or renewal)

Choose the day and time when you want to attend the consulate in the United States

After that, you will receive an email confirming your appointment with the documents you need to bring for registration or passport processing.

In this way, SRE enables citizens to obtain this official identification document outside of the hours specified on June 5. If you need more information, you can refer to the agency’s official website online.