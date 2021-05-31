CONCACAF League of Nations 2021: US concerns ahead of CONCACAF League of Nations

FifthI forgot international football and this week The CONCACAF Nations League Finals will be played In Denver, starting in the semifinals on Thursday.

Selection The United States faces Honduras In the first semifinals and comes to the meeting with many concerns after that Fall in a friendly match against Switzerland.

In a friendly match last Sunday, The defensive line of coach Gregg Berhalter’s side raised many doubts. It fell 2-1 to Switzerland, but it would have been a broader sign in the Europeans’ favor had it not been for the goalkeeper’s great interventions. Ethan Horvath.

The United States lacked order and left many loopholes behind. There was also a lack of link between offense and defense. Midfield and the front pressed the opponent from above, but the defense lagged behind and gave Switzerland plenty of space. With the things Berhalter has to adjust before Thursday’s matches.

The The United States team There is still no front-line number that can become the team’s top scorer, which is a disadvantage because other competitors in the tournament, such as Mexico with Chucky Lozano and Honduras with Albert Ellis, have these “killers” in the game. . Region.

Good evening, Josh Sargent? Timothy and oh? Or Giovanni Reina? Their star, Christian Pulisic, is not nine years old and Berhalter likes to put the new European champion in the center like ten, but the team is still looking for the central striker who can identify scoring opportunities.

Unlike the other three CONCACAF Nations League Finals, The United States was preparing in Europe before landing in Denver on Monday. It is a short time to adjust. The next match is played on Thursday, although the altitude is not a problem to spend the last week in the mountains of Switzerland.

However, do keep in mind that it is a 10-11 hour flight and the time change between Switzerland and Denver is eight hours. It will be essential to find out if the US national team was suffering from physical overstrain in the final half hour of the game against Honduras.