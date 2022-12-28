This is how a strange snow tornado was recorded in the United States

A strange phenomenon was captured in the United States amid the winter wave affecting that country, which left many dead and affected land and air traffic, especially during the Christmas season and the end of the year.

In the photo shared on social networks, You could see a snow cone, or tornado, captured in Idaho last Wednesday, December 21.

This indicates that the video grabado for an empleado of the Department of Local Transporte cuando transitaba por una de las vías de ese estado del noroeste de ese país y que es conocido por sus paisajes montañosos y las vastas extensiones de naturaleza protegida y áreas de recreación al The open air.

The entity stated that It is a natural phenomenon that is rarely seen, according to experts from the World Meteorological Organization.

On Wednesday (December 21st) one of our employees was flying US-30 over the top of Fish Creek While using a GoPro to take stored photos. He was lucky enough to catch a snowflake on camera! “on his Facebook account.

He added that “the World Meteorological Organization says: This phenomenon occurs when two streams of wind collide with each other. which generates a whirlpool of snow rising from the ground.”

It is also sometimes called a snownado. Whatever the name, it’s awesome! It can be seen to the left of the road near the pass. pointed out.

The deadliest blizzards in the United States in the past 30 years

The United States, which has been devastated by a ferocious blizzard in recent days that left at least 47 dead in nine states, has been hit by other deadly storms in the past 30 years.

The most relevant cases are:

Cold wave in 2021

From February 13 to 19, 2021, a cold snap hit that country from the east coast to the west coast, It passes through Texas and Louisiana to the south, which are areas of generally mild temperatures.

The extreme cold has killed at least 70 people in the country, according to US media, and left millions of homes without power.

Blizzard hits the United States and Canada. – picture: Reuters/Author: Brendan McDiarmid (left), Sarah Kelly (right)

The cold snap killed at least six people in northern Mexico.

“Snowzilla” in 2016

January 22-24, 2016 Blizzard Jonas, aka “Snowzilla” It affected the East Coast of the United States and especially New York, killing at least 33 people.

More than 11,000 flights have been cancelled.

New York recorded its second-largest snowfall on record, with more than 27 inches falling on Central Park, while Dulles International Airport outside Washington was buried under 22 inches of snow.

2007 cold snap

In mid-January 2007, a cold snap with freezing rain and snowfall killed 42 people. in car accidents within a few days in Oklahoma, Texas, Missouri, Iowa, Michigan, New York and Maine.

The authorities have recommended procedures for citizens such as having the car ready for preventive maintenance and keeping an emergency kit in your car that includes blankets, food, water, first aid supplies and other things you might need if you are stranded. – picture: Getty Images

“Blizzard 1996″

From January 7 to 9, 1996, a blizzard killed dozens on the east coast of the United States, most in traffic accidents.

The storm, dubbed “Blizzard 1996” by the media, was followed by another storm a few days later, followed by a flood.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), Blizzard caused 154 direct and indirect deaths during January of that year.

Likewise, a warning has been made that snow has already begun in Seattle, which is in for a winter storm forecast this Tuesday, which will extend into Idaho in the morning and then into northern and central Montana the same afternoon. – picture: Getty Images

“Storm of the Century” from 1993

On March 13 and 14, 1993, the so-called “storm of the century” claimed the lives of 270 people in the United States, According to NWS.

In addition, 48 are missing on board two cargo ships that sank: a Liberian one off Nova Scotia (Canada) and a Honduran one off Florida.

The states of Pennsylvania, Florida, New York, North Carolina and Alabama were hardest hit by the storm. Which paralyzed the east coast for about 48 hours. There were five deaths in Canada, three in Cuba, and five in international waters off Florida.

On the other hand, Florida recorded 50 tornadoes, waves nearly 30 feet high on the coast, and 4 feet of snow in some counties.

Snow and hail have also reached the “far south”: In Alabama, 42 cm of snow fell and the thermometer was marked -16 ° C.

Many people, usually very old, died of the cold, exacerbated by a freezing blizzard. Others died of heart attacks while trying to clear the snow and ice in front of their homes.

* With information from AFP