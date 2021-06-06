This is John Petty, the final referee for the Mexico-US CONCACAF final

John Petty was the referee appointed by CONCACAF to blow the final whistle Between Mexico and the United States, a match will take place on June 6 at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colorado. The jury that will accompany my home will consist of Caleb Wallis from Trinidad and Tobago (Assistant Referee 1), Just Care Jamaica (Assistant Referee 2) and also Jamaican Auchan nation (Fourth Officer).



The history of my home with Mexico

this game This will be the first appearance of the Panamanian referee in the ‘Final Four’ of the CONCACAF Nations LeagueHowever, this will not be the first meeting for the Mexican national team that he has attended since then There were six toys from Tricolor that whistledFive of them ended in victory for the Aztecs, and only one was in defeat.

Mexico 1 (6) – (5) 1 Costa Rica – Gold Cup 2019

Mexico 7-0 Cuba – Gold Cup 2019

Mexico 0-1 Jamaica – Gold Cup 2017

Mexico 2-0 Costa Rica – 2017, qualification for the 2018 World Cup in Russia

Honduras 0-2 Mexico – 2015, qualifying for the 2018 World Cup in Russia

Mexico 3-1 Ecuador – 2014, friendly

My home’s history with the United States

Panamanian John Petty was also present as a referee for the United States national team matches, they were whistled on three occasions with one win and two defeats for the Stars and Stripes box.

Cuba 0-4 USA – CONCACAF Nations League, Group A

United States 2-4 Colombia 2018, friendly

USA 0-2 Costa Rica – 2017, World Cup 2018 qualifiers in Russia