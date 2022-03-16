This is the order to watch the Marvel series that was on Netflix

This is the best way to watch the new Marvel series in order.

series marvel On Netflix They have officially arrived on Disney Plus. Although it is true that they have only arrived now United StateIt is only a matter of time before this reaches the rest of the countries. If you are one of those people who have never watched the series because you are not connected to UCMNow is your time.

While it is true that it is not canonical, the variants of reckless And Kingpin actually appeared in Marvel Studios, so watching the series will be good for you to be able to get to know these characters, understand their way of seeing things and even compare, since they are multiple variables.

The Marvel Series on Netflix is ​​already on Disney Plus, and this is the order in which you should watch them

But first, if you’re a Marvel fan: The Marvel series is coming from Netflix to Disney Plus, but it’s not from Canon

Marvel: Netflix Series Chronology The Daredevil project in the MCU could already be in development

Here’s the correct order to watch the Marvel series from Netflix now that they’re on Disney Plus:

Daredevil season 1 (2015)

Jessica Jones Season 1 (2015)

daredevil 2 (2016) series

Luke Cage Season 1 (2016)

Iron Fist Series 1 (2017)

The Defenders (2017)

Jessica Jones Season 2 (2018)

Movie Luke Cage Season 2 (2018)

The Punisher Season 1 (2017)

Iron Fist Season Two (2018)

daredevil 3 (2018)

The Punisher Season 2 (2019)

Jessica Jones Season 3 (2019)

Marvel heroes on Netflix, now coming to Disney Plus.

You can watch The Avengers before you start watching this series

This order is based on events and events that would be spoiler if we told you, so trust us, we’ve already seen the series. This is the best order to watch this series about some of the most beloved Marvel characters in the comics. This is the movie you can watch before the start of the Marvel series order

In this universe of the Marvel series, there is a much discussed event in the early seasons, which is known as “The Incident”. The incident marks one of Marvel Studios’ first major events, the conquest of New York.

So, if you are a complete person, the first thing you should do is see ‘The Avengers’ (2012), despite the fact that the references and sequels to this are very brief, it is from this event in New York that things begin to happen, and The Avengers are mentioned briefly, which we know today are without a doubt the variants of the multiverse.

Let’s say this event led to the appearance of the Marvel series on Netflix.

New Marvel series on Disney Plus, ranked from worst to best

At this point we will make a recommendation, although it is true that we recommend seeing them all, not all are equally enjoyable, although you should know that this is just an opinion and, therefore, subjective.

This is our best, from worst to best:

Iron fist.

Defenders.

Punisher.

Luke Cage.

Jessica Jones.

reckless.

Without a doubtDaredevil, for us, along with Jessica Jones, the best of Marvel Netflix productions, may have been enough for them to make it to Season Three, something that hasn’t happened with the rest of the series. Although the truth is that Netflix’s high ratings have caused this series to drop bit by bit and get canceled.

Most likely, these stories are told from Marvel Studios variants, at least we know the Daredevil and Kingpin stories exist, and we think the cast from Jessica Jones and The Punisher will return to the MCU, with Luke Cage and Iron Fist actors not that clear.

The actor will not return from The Punisher unless the character has a darker tone.

