This was Camila Capello’s performance in the Champions League final

The Champions League is more and more a ‘Super Bowl’. Not because football has become something else, but because the massive show they put before every final of the tournament with more substance at club level. On this occasion, in 2022, it is the turn of Camila’s hair.

She was the one chosen this year to start the Champions League party. One, yes, started Late about 45 minutes for Serious security problem Outside the Stade de France, where Liverpool fans played the starring role.

After correcting almost everything, the Cuban-American artist took over the lawn. The playing field, the Parisian fiefdom, was entirely his own. hobbies Real Madrid and Liverpool joined Before footballers jump on the green grass to dance and sing Camila Cabello songs.

she is white

Dressed in white, a two-piece, and a large crew of red and yellow dancers and dancers, the singer put on a show full of Latin strength and character to prepare the stands for the final between Liverpool and Real Madrid.

There were many themes that were interpreted by the artist, inRemix of their most famous songs And acquaintances that lasted about five minutes. In that short amount of time, Camila Cabello left it all behind at the Stade de France.

Everything had to be shortened a bit due to the delay in the game. Camila Cabello, from her group, sang songs like “Miss”, “Bam Bam” and “Don’t Go yet”.

It all started with a talent show

The 25-year-old actress born in cuba, She went to the United States with her mother when she was very young. There, at the age of fifteen, she appeared on a talent show to begin what would end up being a “girl squad” called Fifth Harmony.

In 2016 he started his solo career. That’s how it hits like “Havana” or “Crying in the cabaret”, He also participated in Bruno Mars’ tour, “24K Magic World Tour”.