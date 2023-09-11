This was the luxury event of the Intertravel Group, the wholesale tourism company that chose Mendoza to plant its headquarters

Intertravel is a tourism company with extensive experience in this field and offers hundreds of experiences to travel around the world in a calm and safe way. However, the group took a 180 degree turn and decided to become a wholesale travel company, celebrating this with an impressive event at the Lomas del Malbec winery in Lujan de Cuyo, with an area of ​​over 400 hectares, on Thursday 7 September.

Photos: Fernando Grosso

With over 300 guests, a live show and top-notch gastronomy, the most anticipated trade event of the year took place. But the real gem of the night was the launch of their exclusive membership program; Small travel agencies will be able to ally with Intertravel and sell their already bundled offers for important benefits.

Lucas Bonasera, the company’s general manager, said the following: “The membership plan we have for all agencies that wish to join us is completely free and simply consists of a contract where they have peace of mind that client service will be respected and fulfilled abroad. The idea is that they see and feel that we are their allies, not their competitors.”

The Agency Partner Program consists of three levels which, depending on the number of Intertravel trips you sell, are divided into Bronze, Silver and Gold. Among the benefits are support and assistance in digital marketing; Brand promotion, destination training, corporate office setup, passenger tracking software, and percentage (which varies by level) of referring customers who contact the wholesaler first.

1 dollar = a hand to the world

For every trip sold, Intertravel will donate $1 which will be split between two different causes: one social and one environmental. The first relates to the construction of a secondary school in Uganda through a foundation that was able to build the primary school; But it still lacks a building to educate all the teenagers in the area.

Secondly, the environmental issue is set in Mendoza, and is about creating a green space for children who live in a rural area far from the city. It is also worth noting that the company chose the governorate to establish its headquarters because of its great tourism potential.

Magical Intertravel Night

The event started at 6 pm and brought together two main groups in one place to realize this new partnership plan: travel agencies and suppliers in the country such as Aerolíneas Argentinas, Sky, MSC Cruises, RIU Hotels and Resorts, Wolf Travel, etc. In this way, people from various parts of Latin America such as Chile, Brazil and Cuba were part of this large multinational event.

There was live music, singers and a sumptuous dinner where everyone could stop at different stands and meet Intertravel suppliers face to face. However, the stars of the night were the hot air balloons that fully illuminated Mendoza’s impressive sunset.

It was undoubtedly a more than successful night of work; Where all the guests enjoyed themselves, drank and danced while forming social connections that would last for many more years in the wonderful world of international tourism.