This year’s Havana Film Festival in New York will include Spanish cinema

This content was published on Oct 26, 2021 – 16:49

New York, October 26 (EFE). – The Havana Film Festival in New York (hffny.com) returns after a pause due to the pandemic from November 5-11, with a program of 36 films from 12 countries and the inclusion of the first time made in Spain, which will bring director Essiar Bolin to the city with her film “Mixabel” At the closing ceremony.

“We opened the festival this year to include Spain because there are more and more collaborations with Latin Americans and they are making important films about Latinos,” said Diana Vargas, the festival’s artistic director.

According to Vargas, this 21st edition of the festival wants to present films representing dozens of Ibero-American countries, with “themes that can provoke laughter, create uncomfortable moments or deep reflections for the realization of the reality of Latin America and/or its immigrants.”

So far, the festival, which is taking place for the first time in November due to delays due to the pandemic, has shown films made in Latin America or by Latinos living in the United States, but the inclusion of Spain is made clear by the fact that there are more and more Latinos making films in Spain.

The Havana Festival will honor Cuban Enrique Pineda Barnett, who died last January at the age of 89 (1933-2021), writer, journalist, screenwriter, actor, director and director of the award-winning film La Bella del Alhambra. Which has won fifty national and international awards.

Beneda Barnett made his directorial debut with Giselle (1963), bringing together the masterful performance of Cuban dancer Alicia Alonso in the eponymous ballet to be performed at the remastered festival.

Vargas commented, “It’s a film that blends fiction and documentary and has become a benchmark for the world’s leading cinema.”

Juan Carlos Tapio (1943-2021), co-director of Cuban film classics such as “Fresa y Chocolate” along with Tomás Gutiérrez Alea, “Guantanamera” or the classic “Se permuta” will also be honored at the festival.

Tapio, who also died last January at the age of 77, and one of the fathers of contemporary cinema on the island, has made 41 documentaries and feature films.

The festival will begin on November 5 with the Colombian film “El olvido que seremos” by Fernando Tropa, a drama based on the true story of Colombian human rights activist Héctor Abad Gómez.

The film is based on the book written by his son, Hector Abad Faciolence, who will be in New York to present it.

In the Central American Films section, in the year these countries celebrate 200 years of independence, films from Honduras “90 minutes” and Guatemala “1991” will be presented. Mexico will also be present with “Nudo Mixteco” as well as Argentina, from which “El perro que no calla” will arrive, and whose director Anna Katz will be there to give the show.

Vargas also highlighted the documentary “Latin Noir” about Latin American crime fiction writers, as well as “House Without Curtains”, a documentary about Isabel Peron.

He pointed out that 19 films will compete for the Havana Star Award, which is given on the last night of the festival, through which the best feature film, best documentary film, best actor, best actress and best screenplay will be honored.

For the first time this year, all screenings, forums, and special events will take place at the Village East Cinema in Manhattan. EFE

rh / fjo / aam

(picture)

© EFE 2021. Redistribution and retransmission of all or part of the contents of the Efe Services, without the prior and express consent of Agencia EFE SA, is expressly prohibited.