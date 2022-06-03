‘Stranger Things’: The Saint Demogorgon Killer in Netflix Season 4 – TV6 News

On June 7, the long-hidden recording will appear: El Santo’s battle against… the Demogorgon?

You read well. The saint not only fought against Guanajuato mummies and vampire women: he also did so against the Demogorgon Weird things in the eighties We never found out!

The Mexican wrestler, played by El Hijo del Santo, will appear in a Sabritas promotional video for Season 4 premiere From Weird things The successful Duffer Brothers series stars Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Noah Schnapp (Will), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Sadie Sink (Max), David Harbor (Hooper) and Winona Ryder (Joyce).



Through his Instagram account, El Hijo del Santo has shared a teaser for the fight between El Santo and a wild beast on the Upside Down.. “During the 1980s, El Santo toured the United States; But when it was his turn to fight in Hawkins’ town square, the battle took an unexpected turn. For years, the recordings were kept secret. Today, thanks to Flamin Hot, they showed themselves for the first time, ”we hear in the video.

The promotional poster was shared by El Hijo del Santo.



The professional wrestler and actor wrote: “friends! The Flamin Hot Battle of History is coming. A top-secret fight back in the ’80s, but that will come out soon.”.

Don’t miss the release of the iconic fight taping on June 7 and remember that Stranger Things Season 4, Season 2, premieres July 1.