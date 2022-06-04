Harry Potter’s first book celebrated its 25th birthday this month and his world still exists

If you were among the thousands of children around the world who started reading the Harry Potter story as soon as it was published, I am sorry to inform you that you are growing up: The first-ever book, Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone celebrates its 25th birthday this month. Its first edition went on sale on 26 June 1997 in the United Kingdom.

He arrived in the United States a year later, in September 1998, and It wouldn’t arrive in Spain until 2000 when Salamandra Publishing took over the rights To publish the novel in Spanish. Then it was already a truly global phenomenon. An epic of seven books that has moved from the pages of paper to movie theaters, a place that looks set to continue to evolve.

video 5 HARRY POTTER circuits that will blow ‘snitch’

Despite the fact that J.K. Rowling has created millions of children around the world to develop an insatiable taste for reading thanks to the Sorcerer’s Stone and its accessories, The author has the sweetness of filmmaking She spends billions of dollars in revenue, which is why the future of Harry Potter is not in the books but in the movies.

And this is how the current director of Warner Bros., David Zaslav, sees that once in his new role Rowling was called to discuss the ‘future of the Harry Potter story’. Although a few years ago it seemed crystal clear with the premiere of the beginning of the Fantastic Beasts saga, it’s not so clear now…

Ongoing controversies resulting from Rowling’s private opinions about transgender people and the disaster caused by Fantastic Animals: Dumbledore’s Secrets It seems to suggest that the Harry Potter saga could go back to its origins sooner rather than later, Well, it was already possible to check what traction the original trio still had.

And while Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson have all shown a reluctance to return to a potential Harry Potter movie, especially seeing their names linked to Rowling’s, Could Warner have many ace’s up his sleeve, like a movie or cartoon series?

Artificial intelligence recreates Harry Potter characters by following the description of novels

Since the world of Harry Potter is clearly still a goldmine, his books are still being sold by the thousands worldwide and The new video game based on his world, Hogwarts LegacyIt is one of the most awaited moments.

But perhaps the whole magical world does not seem so interesting, If the Fantastic Beasts saga proves anything, it means that everything is not working And that, perhaps, the key when developing this franchise is none other than having children as heroes and walking through the wide lanes and grounds of Hogwarts. What other Harry Potter projects would you like to see?