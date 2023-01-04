Tiafoe sends the USA to SF in the Nations Cup | ATP tour

The United States booked their place in the fourth Nations Cup final on Wednesday when Francis Tiafoe beat Daniel Evans 3-6, 7-5, 6-3 to give his country a decisive 3-1 lead over Great Britain in the final. Sydney area.

Entering the court 2-1 in favor of the United States, Tiafoe showed his best tennis to remain unbeaten (3-0) this season. The world number 19 connected with a flawless forehand to move Evans and was comfortable in his half of the court, meticulously locking the points home over Ken Rosewall’s Arena.

In a tight final set, Tiafoe kept his intensity in the high moments to Evans’ frustration. The American made the decisive break in the fifth game on his way to victory. With this 2-hour, 11-minute win, Frances improved her ATP Head2Head record over world number 27 Evans to 4-2.

Tiafoe won all three matches he played this season, and also beat Czech Tomas Machak and German Oscar Otti.

The United Cup Final Four kicks off in Sydney on Friday. The best runner-up from the three Zonal Finals will advance to the final stage at the Ken Rosewall Arena.

Earlier, world number three Jessica Pegula lifted the United States 2-1 after a stellar performance to beat Harriet Dart 6-2, 6-0 in 57 minutes.

“I think Madi led the way with his party,” Pegula said. “I think I did everything well today. I can feel it. There are days when you start hitting and it feels really good. I tried not to rush because today I could see the ball really well.”

In the afternoon session, Madison Keys grabbed the first point of the tie after coming back from a set to beat Katy Swan 2-6, 6-3, 6-4. World No. 14 Cameron Norrie signed an immediate response to put Great Britain on the scoreboard with a tight 6-4, 5-7, 7-4 victory over world No. 9 Taylor Fritz.