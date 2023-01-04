Races in Jalisco. When are the main competitions?

streets Jalisco Get ready to receive athletes from all over the world in various races that make up the 2023 calendar.

Starting February 19th with the first edition of the multimedia race on the stage of Estadio Chivas.

And on the 26th, the 2023 Guadalajara International Half Marathon, one of the most anticipated events that bears the IAAF Gold Label and is placed among the top 50 races worldwide.

It is followed by 21K Zapopan which will celebrate its 34th edition on March 26tha competition in which Kenyan players Genoveva Keigen and John Joako set the time records: 1 hour, 12 minutes and 17 seconds in the women’s category and 1 hour, 3 minutes and 30 in the men’s category.

This year the Club Atlas Half Marathon and Leones Negros Race will celebrate their 34th and 7th editions. respectively. Just like the Tlajomulco Half Marathon, a route that graces Lake Cajititlán during October and the A Correr Familia, a circuit that runs through the Guadalajara Zoo in the 1K and 5K classes.

The calendar tentatively closes with the Guadalajara International MarathonIt is one of the most important circuits in the country, it is included in the world athletics calendar and covers the most representative locations in the city center.

In the most recent edition, Isabel Guadalupe Oropeza Vázquez was the only Mexican on the podium, winning third in the women’s category, with Turic’s Lynette Chebet of Uganda taking the gold; While Edwin Kibet Koech from Kenya did the same in the men’s section.