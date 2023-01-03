The United States proposes to increase citizenship processing fees

US Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS) United State Proposed increase in processing fees, including fees Citizenship And the Increasing the number of expatriate workers and increasing the salaries of these employees.

USCIS initiative, which funds 96% of its operations with Immigration feesincreases from $700 to $830 in the hearing request relating to naturalization.

Meanwhile, the application for naturalization, with Biometric datafrom $725 to $760.

Among other things, the rate at which it would decrease would be the change From temporary to permanent resident From 1755 USD to 1670 USD.

“The proposed rules would allow USCIS to fully recover its operating costs for the first time in six years, and will support the administration’s efforts to rebuild the lawful immigration system,” said agency director Or Gedo.

The proposal is subject to public comment for two months from the date of its publication in the Official Gazette.

Also read: After how many years of residency can I apply for US citizenship?

The current schedule of fees will result in approximately $3.28 billion annually over the fiscal periods 2022 and 2023, and with the addition of special procedures fees, total collection is expected to reach $4.5 billion annually on average.

Under the proposed tariff, USCIS could collect an average of $5.2 billion annually during the 2022 and 2023 fiscal periods, which would rise to $6.4 billion with agency fees for special procedures.

“The proposed fee schedule would generate an average of $1.9 billion annually compared to the current base,” the statement added.

Other improvements that USCIS expects to fund with the rate increase include $1.165 million to add 7,778 employees to its staff, and $149 million for annual salary increases for federal employees approved by Congress.