Tijuana vs Puebla: Where and when to see the 5th round match

Where and at what time to watch the match between Xolos de Tijuana and Club Puebla (Photo: REUTERS/Jorge Duenes)

5 tournament date Mexico cry A2021 This started on Tuesday, August 17th, and was the first of the season to be played with midweek matches, so not all teams had much preparation time for today’s game.

On this occasion, the Just from Tijuana They arrive after a terrible streak that keeps them at the bottom of the table, with only 1 point out of 12 possible; while the fund margin He’s not too far from that reality, adding only two units in the championship and walking 15th.

Both teams will meet tonight at Tijuana Baja Californiawhere the team Robert Dante Siboldi They have lost the two matches they have played so far in the tournament. On the first day against tigers 1-2, then on the 3rd date before Toluca 0-2.

Robert Dante Sieboldi has been chosen to lead the Tijuana Xolos at the 2021 Grita México (Image: Twitter / @Xolos)

Commitment will be in the field hot stadium it’s a Tuesday 17th August at 7:06 PM. local time Tijuana; While the schedule for Central Mexico will be in 21:06 hours.

place: Hot Tijuana Stadium

Date: Tuesday 17 August 2021

time: 9:06 PM CST

television: The meeting will be broadcast on private television. It can be set by string Fox Sports for Mexico; While in the United States can be seen through ESPN + NS Fox Sports.

a program: May be Tune in with streaming apps on pay TV stations, like blue to go NS dear jo, corresponding to SKY and Izzi in Mexico.

Nicolas Larcamon, coach of Puebla FC. (Photo: Courtesy of Club Puebla)

The statistics between the two teams started in 2011, with the current outage in the First Division Xolos from Tijuana. Since then, the record has recorded a total of 22 official matches played, with 10 wins for Tijuana, six draws and six wins for Puebla.

When the match is played in a border area, the stats particularly favor Xolos, where out of the 11 matches played, Seven were the victory of the Baja California team. They tied two and fell off on only two other occasions.

The only two losses Just against Puebla playing in hot stadium Signed in 2020 closing and in Opening 2014. Both scored 0-1 in favor of Kamotero.

The last time they saw each other was on a date 3 Guard1anes 2021, specifically on January 22 on Maidan Cuauhtemoc Stadium, in the city. in that night Just They won 0-1 with an Ecuadorean score Fidel Martinez.

The last match between Puebla and Tijuana was on January 22 at Cuauhtemoc, where Xolos won 0-1 in visiting conditions (Photo: EFE/Hilda Ríos)



With regard to the latest commitments, the Xoloitzcuintle They only lost nine matches against him Puebla, plus the fact that El Camotero have been left without being able to score in five of their last seven matches.

In addition, the Tijuana He has a positive balance in terms of goals scored against Puebla, because in the last five matches, he has been Just They marked 13 goals, at the same time Puebla He only managed to score three in the same amount of time.

This match will be before the sixth round of the tournament, where Tijuana will visit America Club Saturday, August 21 at the stadium Aztec Stadium; at the same time Puebla He will return to play the Visitor, this time in Mexico City against Pumas from Yunam Next Sunday, August 22.

Read on:

‘You can forget what he did’: Adrian Chavez defends Renato Ibarra joining America

Pumas announced the player to replace Johan Vazquez

MLS vs Liga MX All-Star Game: Gignac will not participate and will be replaced