IPC will provide free coverage of the Paralympic Games for 49 African countries

Mathematical Writing, Aug. 17 (EFE). – The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) reported this Tuesday that it will provide free coverage of the Paralympic Games in Tokyo (Japan) to 49 regions in sub-Saharan Africa as part of a project dedicated to “Making sport for people with disabilities and ensuring human rights around the world”.

About 1,200 million people in the world have some form of disability, an aspect that limits their participation in society in areas such as employment, education or sports. For this reason, the IPC wants to continue to “promote Paralympic sport and equal opportunity in all countries, especially those with fewer resources”.

For the first time, these citizens of African countries will be able to watch the opening and closing ceremonies of the Paralympic Games on August 24 and September 5. In addition, daily 52-minute packages of premium African content featuring the continent’s top Paralympians will be available in English, French and Portuguese.

IPC estimates that the broadcast will reach more than 250 million viewers in Africa in 49 countries: Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Burundi, Cameroon, Cape Verde, Central African Republic, Chad, Comoros, Congo, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Djibouti and Equatoria. Guinea, Eritrea, Eswatini (formerly Swaziland), Ethiopia, Gabon, Gambia, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Madagascar, Malawi, Mali, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Sao Tome, Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha, Senegal, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, Somalia, South Africa, South Sudan, Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

With this project, which is part of the AT2030 program and funded by UK Aid, IPC is expanding its coverage of the Paralympic Games in Africa from 24 to 49 countries. EFE

1011041

drl / asc