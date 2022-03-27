Tonight is Earth Hour. This is how you can participate

Balance between development and concern for the environment 1:47

(CNN) – Tonight, for the fifteenth year in a row, people around the world will turn off their lights for an hour. It’s part of a global campaign called Earth Hour.

What is earth hour?

Earth Hour is an annual tradition started by the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) in 2007 in Sydney, Australia, to raise awareness of climate change. Participants in More than 190 countries They will turn off their lights for an hour on Saturday.

World landmarks — such as the Sydney Opera House, India Gate, Phoenix Center Beijing in China, Brandenburg Gate in Germany, Colosseum in Italy, Empire State Building in the United States, Christ the Redeemer in Brazil — turn off their lights to show them. Campaign support.

What is the purpose of Earth Hour?

The WWF describes the event as a symbol of “unity” and “hope” for a sustainable future.

“Earth Hour aims to raise awareness and spark global conversations about protecting nature, tackling the climate crisis and working together to shape a better future for all of us,” says the WWF. on the site Earth hour.

The Earth Hour campaign has given rise to other actions related to containing climate change. For example, the Uganda branch of the World Wildlife Fund created the first “earth hour forestIn 2013. In addition, Argentina used its 2013 Earth Hour campaign to help pass a Senate bill to marine protected area 3.4 million hectares in the country according to the World Wide Fund for Nature.

How can I participate?

You can mark Earth Hour by turning off the lights from 8:30 to 9:30 p.m. in your local time zone.

Suggests the official website for Earth Hour Seven ways fans can spend the clock without lightsincluding reconnecting with nature and attending local Earth Hour events in their communities.

WWF also recommends supporters “take action after the hour, whether it’s to support a local WWF project, participate in Earth Hour campaigns in your country, or start a movement in your community.”