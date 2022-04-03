Total Round 90 left $238 million in jobs | Finance | Economie

ProColombia Macro-round version 90, celebrate in Callie and Medellin, Leaves $238 million in international business opportunities. This was stated by the promotional entity.

Live dates for the week just ended, which will continue in the default format on April 4 and 5, depart, at the end of April 1, with 33% of results recorded by buyers, US closed $20 million in business on site during the meeting, purchase expectations short-term in the amount of 218 million US dollars.

Agrifood It was the production chain that drove the sales of the Colombian companies with a value of 79 million US dollars; It is followed by the Department of Chemistry and Life Sciences with $56 million. Fashion System $38 million USD; Industries 4.0 at $35 million; and metalworking and other industries with an amount of 30 million US dollars.

United State, And the Qatari guest of honor, in the context of the celebrations of the 200th anniversary of bilateral relations, was the biggest buyer, followed by Ecuador, Mexico, Dominican Republic and Peru.

From Tahiti Lemon, swimwear, ballet apparel, Ready-to-wear, software solutions and digital marketing services, among others, pass part of the portfolio provided by more than 1,700 Colombian exporters in the capitals of Antioquia and Valle del Cauca.

“Spot or on-site business increased 66% over the same period in 2021, and business forecast increased 7.2% over the same periodFlavia Santoro, president of ProColombia.

The 90th Grand Tour allowed the meeting between 1,000 international buyers from over 50 countries and over 1,700 country exporters.

“This year, face-to-face attendance has returned to our overall roundtable, and we reaffirm our country’s commitment to transitioning from revitalization to growth, as evidenced by preliminary results in which spot or on-site business increased 66% over 2021, and increased expectations for Business increased by 7.2% over the same period. In addition, the regions demonstrated their competitiveness, commitment and warmth in order to achieve an event that brings together entrepreneurs from all over the world.Santoro noted.

“Below is a clear presentation of the opportunities offered by internationalization to revitalize the economy and the interest of markets in the Colombian offer.“, he added.

The general consensus of foreign buyers who participated in the total round is that Colombia not only provides high quality products, but also offers added value, and service providers who dedicate time to research and innovation.

