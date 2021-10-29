Toyota will invest 461 million in a plant in Kentucky | United State

The company said in a statement Friday that Toyota will invest $461 million in its first plant in the United States that includes new technology, increases production flexibility and reduces carbon emissions.

The announcement did not include new jobs at the Kentucky plant, but officials said 1,400 temporary jobs at the facility would be converted into permanent jobs in an effort to improve hiring, retain talent and provide a more inclusive work environment.

The statement said that plans include refurbishing the Georgetown plant with advanced equipment and manufacturing technologies that will increase speed, flexibility and competitiveness. It includes improvements to expand the plant’s ability to produce new electric vehicles.

The company also plans to add a line of 2.4-liter turbocharged engines, which will help expand the range of vehicles produced in North America.

Kentucky Governor Andy Bashir applauded the announcement, saying the state is keen to “be a part of Toyota’s electrification future.”

The plant will continue to make the Camry, Camry Hybrid and RAV4 Hybrid, but production of the Lexus ES and Lexus ES Hybrid will return to Japan in 2024.

The plant began its transformation in 2017 with an investment of $1.3 billion to provide the facility with a Toyota New Global Architecture platform and a new coating process.