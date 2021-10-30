The US will require proof and ‘certify’ your vaccination status when passing through the border

From November 8, people who wish to cross into the United States by car, bus, on foot or by ferry must show proof of coronavirus vaccination, and in addition, they must verbally declare their vaccination status.

This Friday, the Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS) revealed the rules that travelers entering by land must follow from November 8, the day the US borders with Mexico and Canada will reopen and restrictions on non-essential travelers will be lifted.

“Effective November 8, upon arrival at a US land entry point or ferry terminal, non-citizen travelers must be prepared to (i) provide proof of covid-19 vaccination, such as and as stated in the Control Centers on the Disease Control (CDC) website; and (2) they testify orally about the reason for their trip and their covid-19 vaccination status during the border check.” release.

The agency noted that people who attempt to enter the United States by illegal means or without proper documentation may be subject to expulsion or deportation.

“Travelers arriving at a U.S. land entry point or ferry terminal should be prepared to provide any other relevant documentation requested by the CBP agent,” the Department of Homeland Security said.

On November 8, 2021, the US government will lift restrictions on its land borders with Mexico and Canada, after more than 21 months of allowing only essential traffic, that is, US citizens and residents, as well as some special visas and permits.

The Department of Homeland Security statement confirmed November 8 as the date for the reopening of the border.

On October 21, the Department of Homeland Security published an internal rule in the Federal Register of its Officials’ Performance, which states that the restrictive measures will continue to apply until Jan 21 2022; However, the text does provide guidance to the Minister of National Security, Alejandro Mallorcas, to change these guidelines at any time, which is what happened on Friday officially.

So far, non-essential travelers will only need to show proof of coronavirus vaccination.

“However, as of January 2022, all foreign travelers who wish to enter the United States through land entry points or ferry terminals – whether for essential or non-essential reasons – must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and provide the corresponding vaccination evidence.” , referred to DHS.

That is, as of January, permanent residents, business travelers, binational workers, students, and any foreigner wishing to enter the United States must provide proof of vaccination.

The US government will accept vaccines approved by the World Health Organization (WHO) at its border crossings. These are the Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson, AstraZeneca, Sinovac, CoronaVac and Sinopharm vaccines.

CanSino Vaccines, from China; Sputnik V of Russia; o Abdullah, from Cuba, has not yet been approved by the World Health Organization, so recipients will not be able to enter the United States by showing evidence of vaccination.

The agency warned to expect long queues at border crossings and longer wait times, so it called for planning the trip and being patient and prepared if you wanted to cross into the United States.

Beginning October 25, CBP will allow travelers to apply for I-94 permits to enter the United States if traveling by car or bus and planning to travel 25 miles outside the border. You can do this on the Customs and Border Protection page for permits.