“I’m trying to bring Griezmann to the States”

Antoine Griezmann He never hid his passion for the United States, and was not seriously considering ending his career there. Still there for that, because the French have just come back to Atletico Madrid Where, if nothing strange happens, next season will be too. It must be remembered that he is only 30 years old and has a long career.

“I don’t know what age or what team, but I really want to play there. For me, it’s a goal to finish my career in the United States with the potential to play well and be a big part of the team and fight for a title.” Griezmann last year.

Well, from North America, Carlos Candle He made sure he was actually talking to him to cross the pond. The Mexican and the French maintain a great friendship since their stage in real community, when they were very young and she started to shine.





candle play in Los Angeles. And he wants to share a wardrobe with his friend again. This was confirmed in an interview with the club on social networks.

“I’m trying to bring Griezmann here. We’ve already talked a few times and I always said to him: ‘When you come to MLS, Los Angeles FC is your place.’ It’s true that he loves the United States a lot. We do our best to make you come and play with us‘ said the American.

