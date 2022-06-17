Transparency of medical studies through “open science”

In order to break down barriers to access to science, the government calls for encouraging public administrations and universities to open search form On publications, statements, blogs and methodologies. One of the cornerstones of this strategy is the need for the centers themselves to “promote Transparency in subscription agreements with scientific publishers.as stated in the draft University Law The department headed by Joan Subirats will be transferred next Tuesday to the Council of Ministers.

The document you had access to medical writingdevotes one of its chapters to “Promoting open science and the citizen”, which includes dozens of measures focused on facilitating researchers’ access to publications and data from public administrations and universities. The goal, according to the law’s details, is “to reach Research and innovation goals responsible for their promotion from the scientific community.”

For this, the teaching and research staff It will make a digital copy for the public. with final contents that have been accepted for publication in journals and other scholarly publications. This “will be deposited in institutional repositories without prejudice to other repositories of a substantive or general nature.”

Along these lines, the Subirats department calls on universities to promote “transparency in Subscription agreements with scientific publishersIn addition, libraries and other university units facilitate citizens’ access to information sources (digital or non-digital) and “the training necessary to promote the dissemination of open science in the university community and in society as a whole.”

On the other hand, the standard states that science ministries and universities, each in their own field, “will encourage other initiatives aimed at facilitating free access to data already generated by research. Open infrastructure and platforms development.

Transfer of knowledge from universities

At the same time, the Ministry of Universities intends to encourage the transfer of knowledge from public administrations through a series of measures ranging from Universities ‘connection’ With other educational, cultural and scientific centers to “promote research and promote educational and scientific activities” to promote research programs. It is a way of “recruiting researchers to obtain the title of doctor which allows later Integrating young people into the academic profession“.

In turn, calls will be promoted for the development of research projects, doctoral programs and lifelong training, “carried out in universities, entities or companies in a collaborative manner to contribute to the creation and Knowledge transfer and exchangeas well as promoting the integration of talent into the social and economic fabric.