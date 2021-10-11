Travel tips for 51 relaxing destinations in the UK

52 mins ago Mia Thompson

Britain’s Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs and Development Agency is offering permissive travel advice to 51 countries to match the cut to the red list announced by the government yesterday.

Based on the current COVID-19 risk assessment, the government will immediately reduce recommendations on “all but essential travel”: Bahamas, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Jamaica, Martinique, Palau, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Western Sahara. .

From Monday, when only 7 countries are on the red list, all recommendations except for essential travel will be reduced to 42 destinations, including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Indonesia, Mexico, the Philippines and South Africa. Check out the full list below.

This change means that travelers arriving at their destinations are more likely to receive insurance, most of which is subject to official FCDO recommendations.

These reforms boosted foreign travel, business, tourism, and communication with friends and family. “I am delighted that safe and open travel enables people to take personal responsibility and travel to many destinations around the world,” Prime Minister Liz Terrass said.

The latest change follows travel tip cuts to 32 destinations announced earlier this week.

The FCDO has stated that it will no longer recommend travel to countries not on the Red List for causes of COVID-19, except in special circumstances, such as overburdening the local health care system.

Effective Monday, October 11, FCDO will cancel all necessary travel recommendations: Angola, Argentina, Bolivia, Botswana, Brazil, Cape Verde, Chile, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Costa Rica, Cuba, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Georgia, Guyana. . , Indonesia, Lesotho, Malawi, Mexico, Mongolia, Montenegro, Mozambique, Myanmar (Myanmar), Namibia, Nepal, Paraguay, Philippines, Reunion, Rwanda, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Sudan, Suriname, Tanzania, Thailand, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia, Uganda, Uruguay, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

More Stories

Yellen confident US Congress will adopt multinational tax | Economie

9 hours ago Mia Thompson

The International Monetary Fund announces its decision “very soon” on Georgieva’s future | Economie

1 day ago Mia Thompson

US employment rate remains stagnant due to delta variable

2 days ago Mia Thompson

IMF improves growth estimates to 6.2% – El Financiero

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Actions against climate change before COP26

3 days ago Mia Thompson

9 phrases to understand the future of the Mexican economy and more – El Financiero

3 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

La Jornada – Pope Francis opens global consultations on the exercise of power in the Church

42 mins ago Mia Thompson

The Democratic Republic of the Congo, led by Cuper, loses in the African qualifiers

43 mins ago Sharon Hanson

Google Photos: How to save a received JPG image in Gmail | SPORTS-PLAY

45 mins ago Leo Adkins

United States Senators’ Secret Sweets Office

46 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Mexico and the United States are smiling

49 mins ago Leland Griffith