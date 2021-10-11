US calls Taliban meeting ‘open and professional’

Britain’s Foreign and Commonwealth Affairs and Development Agency is offering permissive travel advice to 51 countries to match the cut to the red list announced by the government yesterday.

Based on the current COVID-19 risk assessment, the government will immediately reduce recommendations on “all but essential travel”: Bahamas, Cameroon, Ivory Coast, Jamaica, Martinique, Palau, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Western Sahara. .

From Monday, when only 7 countries are on the red list, all recommendations except for essential travel will be reduced to 42 destinations, including Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Indonesia, Mexico, the Philippines and South Africa. Check out the full list below.

This change means that travelers arriving at their destinations are more likely to receive insurance, most of which is subject to official FCDO recommendations.

These reforms boosted foreign travel, business, tourism, and communication with friends and family. “I am delighted that safe and open travel enables people to take personal responsibility and travel to many destinations around the world,” Prime Minister Liz Terrass said.

The latest change follows travel tip cuts to 32 destinations announced earlier this week.

The FCDO has stated that it will no longer recommend travel to countries not on the Red List for causes of COVID-19, except in special circumstances, such as overburdening the local health care system.

Effective Monday, October 11, FCDO will cancel all necessary travel recommendations: Angola, Argentina, Bolivia, Botswana, Brazil, Cape Verde, Chile, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Costa Rica, Cuba, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, Georgia, Guyana. . , Indonesia, Lesotho, Malawi, Mexico, Mongolia, Montenegro, Mozambique, Myanmar (Myanmar), Namibia, Nepal, Paraguay, Philippines, Reunion, Rwanda, Seychelles, Sierra Leone, South Africa, Sudan, Suriname, Tanzania, Thailand, Trinidad and Tobago, Tunisia, Uganda, Uruguay, Zambia and Zimbabwe.