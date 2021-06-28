Treasury maintains its forecast of 6.5% for GDP, despite slow vaccination

54 mins ago Mia Thompson

Expansion records with information from the Ministry of Health They reported that four days before the vote, Mexico broke the vaccination record by applying 1.6 million doses in one day. However, as of Wednesday, June 16, 384,000 doses have been applied, which is 36% of what were applied 14 days ago.

“The challenge will be a process,” the official told the media at the conclusion of the presentation. “Yesterday, the Director-General of Epidemiology said it is a matter of adjusting some characteristics of the process.” Mexico Third Intensive Follow-up Report to the Financial Action Task Force.

He explained that all countries of the world face three major challenges: Getting enough vaccines. They have staff to administer vaccination, and they have enough people to vaccinate.

“In the United States, for example, where there are about 70 million vaccines in transit, today they are having trouble finding people to vaccinate them,” he said.

He ruled out significant changes in GDP forecasts, given the central bank’s decision to raise its benchmark interest rate last week.

Last week, a Citibanamex poll of private-sector economic analysts averaged 5.8% of GDP in 2021, down from 5.5% in the previous 15 days.

