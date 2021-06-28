Mexico’s trade boomed with auto and agricultural exports to the United States

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

Most shipped products

In terms of exports, the most significant growth rates in May were observed in exports of automobile products, with an annual growth rate of 859%; Electrical and electronic equipment and appliances by 101.3%. Professional and scientific equipment 62.8% and machinery for various industries 60.1%.

This progress came from increases in sales, which were directed primarily to the United States. It should be noted that on average 80% of Mexican exports go to the northern country.

Meanwhile, exports of agricultural and fishery products increased by 17.5%. The most significant growth rates were recorded in shipments of citrus, melon, watermelon, papaya and avocado. The strongest decline was in the shipment of raw coffee beans and beef. While extractive exports amounted to $715 million, an annual increase of 80.6%.

imports for manufacturing

The National Statistics Institute explained that $3,2273.6 million of the import volume represents intermediate goods, mostly components purchased by the Mexican manufacturing sector to manufacture various products, and $5,003 million are consumer goods.

The remaining balance corresponds to capital goods, and is an indication of investments made by companies.

The institute added that the total exports during the period from January to May amounted to 193.435 million dollars and imports 193.102 million dollars.

Mexico’s economy, the second largest in Latin America after Brazil, will grow 6.5% this year, according to the government’s forecast, a rebound from a historic decline of 8.5% in 2020 due to the impact of the pandemic.

With information from Agence France-Presse.

More Stories

Big Business Challenge

9 hours ago Mia Thompson

Family business, AMLO you know them

1 day ago Mia Thompson

are you looking for a job? These vacancies are located at the United States Embassy in Mexico – El Financiero

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Cryptocurrency Fills Gaps in the Increasingly Unstable Venezuelan Economy | Globalism

2 days ago Mia Thompson

In May, remittances continued to rise | Finance | Economie

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Most of the displaced in the world | News

3 days ago Mia Thompson

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

An unprecedented heat wave hits the northwestern United States

4 mins ago Leland Griffith

Mexico’s trade boomed with auto and agricultural exports to the United States

1 hour ago Mia Thompson

How to watch Gateshead Diamond League shows

1 hour ago Cynthia Porter

A player from the Cuban basketball team defected during a flight layover in Spain

1 hour ago Sharon Hanson

Where will the seemingly gravity-defying floating tower be?

1 hour ago Cedric Manwaring