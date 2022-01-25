Two dead and more than 50 injured in two earthquakes in Haiti

The first earthquake had a magnitude of 5.3 and occurred at 13:16 (UTC). About an hour later, an aftermath of magnitude 5.1 struck.

Two earthquakes rocked the Nibes region in southwestern Haiti on Monday, killing at least two people and injuring more than 50. The department reported that 191 homes have been destroyed so far, 664 affected and 834 families affected. local media.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the first metalithic movement was Sign Up It has a magnitude of 5.3 and occurred at 13:16 (UTC). After about an hour there was a file Authentic copy Strongly 5.1. The foci of these earthquakes are located 4 and 5 km from the town of Anse-a-Vaux, respectively, and both are at a depth of 10 km.

The local Civil Protection Agency indicated that one person died in Fond de Negres and another in Annecy-a-Vaux, where 49 people were also infected. In the town of Petite Rivières de Nieps, three more people ended up injured. Yves Busy, a regional official in Nieps, confirmed that residents were “too afraid” to go back to their homes, because many of the houses had serious cracks. Local businesses and schools closed their doors as a precaution.