Two Mexicans will fight for the United States Championship

The MLS Final will have a Mexican presence, after determining the two teams that will compete for the MLS title, and in both of them there are Mexicans who want to be champions with their clubs.

Portland Timbers and New York City will compete for the MLS title. In both teams there are representatives of Mexico, in Portland, the former side of the Pumas and Chivas plays, Josecarlos Van Rankin, and in the New York team Efrain Juarez, who serves as a technical assistant.

Van Rankin’s team, the Portland Timbers, reached the MLS Grand Final for fourth place. In the first round they defeated Minnesota United and later eliminated the Colorado Rapids in the semi-finals; Then they beat Real Salt Lake in the conference final.

For its part, New York City ousted Atlanta United in the first round, led by Mexican Gonzalo Pineda, in the semi-finals they beat New England and in the conference final, they beat Philadelphia Union.

The NBA Final will be played next Saturday, December 11, at Providence Park, home of the Portland Timbers.

