Two Mexicans will fight for the United States Championship

34 mins ago Leland Griffith

The MLS Final will have a Mexican presence, after determining the two teams that will compete for the MLS title, and in both of them there are Mexicans who want to be champions with their clubs.

Portland Timbers and New York City will compete for the MLS title. In both teams there are representatives of Mexico, in Portland, the former side of the Pumas and Chivas plays, Josecarlos Van Rankin, and in the New York team Efrain Juarez, who serves as a technical assistant.

Also Read: Acapulco Shore: Talia Eisset Falls in Love with Her Fans with a Photoshoot in a Bold Costume

Van Rankin’s team, the Portland Timbers, reached the MLS Grand Final for fourth place. In the first round they defeated Minnesota United and later eliminated the Colorado Rapids in the semi-finals; Then they beat Real Salt Lake in the conference final.

For its part, New York City ousted Atlanta United in the first round, led by Mexican Gonzalo Pineda, in the semi-finals they beat New England and in the conference final, they beat Philadelphia Union.

The NBA Final will be played next Saturday, December 11, at Providence Park, home of the Portland Timbers.

Read also: Premier League: Cristiano Ronaldo’s encouraging message after Manchester United’s win

More Stories

They found a tooth in a man’s nose in the United States

9 hours ago Leland Griffith

Apple US Ranking: Top 10 songs with the most copies today, Sunday, December 5th

17 hours ago Leland Griffith

The United States is discovering more people with the omicron variant

1 day ago Leland Griffith

Murcia Solidarity to train health workers and equip an emergency clinic in Uganda – Murcia Actoydad

1 day ago Leland Griffith

Apple US Ranking: Top 10 Songs Listened Today Saturday, December 4th

2 days ago Leland Griffith

The Economic Effect of the COVID-19 Outbreak

2 days ago Leo Adkins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may have missed

Announcing Lake Texcoco as a protected natural area

27 mins ago Mia Thompson

WhatsApp, a new function to delete and correct statuses

31 mins ago Leo Adkins

They have caught a supposed giant rat on the streets of New York; Spreading fast on Tik Tok | Video

33 mins ago Cedric Manwaring

Two Mexicans will fight for the United States Championship

34 mins ago Leland Griffith

Art Basel Miami Beach tour

38 mins ago Mia Thompson