Two South Americans join the World Rugby and Capgemini Scholarships

Colombian Nicole Acevedo Tangureffe and Brazilian infant Futuro were selected.

Since 2018, World Rugby, later in association with Capgemini, has distributed scholarships under the Women’s Rugby Leadership Programme.

Since then, ten South Americans have been selected to complete scholarships – giving them funds that are used for courses, trips and other possibilities that allow them to train to apply what they’ve learned in leadership roles within rugby in each of their home states, countries and nations. region.

For 2023, twelve new scholarship holders have been selected – two for each World Rugby region – and former players have been selected from their national teams by Sudamérica Rugby.

Tupí Baby Futuro, who competed in the first South American women’s tournament in 2004, was an Olympic champion in 2016, a motto for Brazilian rugby, and is one of the 2023 scholarship recipients. Another important figure in South American rugby is the Colombian Nicole Acevedo Tangarife has been a player for Las Tucanes for many years.

The Rugby Women’s Leadership Program reaffirms its commitment to championing female leaders and promoting gender equality across the game of rugby.

The programme, launched in 2018, has been transformatively defining and developing the current and future generation of women leaders in rugby. It helps them achieve their potential by supporting their personal and professional development, with the overall goal of increasing the number of women in key positions within regional federations and associations.

Driving global diversity, particularly in leadership, is a key component of our Global Rugby Strategic Plan ‘Accelerating the global development of women in rugby 2021-25’. By building a pool of pioneering women in rugby, the leadership program promotes parity and ensures greater opportunities for women at all levels of the game.

The 2023 Capgemini Women in Rugby Leadership Program fellowships are: Angela Camille “Assy” San Juan (Philippines), Beatriz Futuro Mulbauer (Brazil), Famoana Liloa (Australia), Juliana Campanella (Italy), Maria Samson (Canada)), Mary Stella Gakima (Burundi), Natalie Courtanedze (Georgia), Nicole Acevedo Tangwereff (Colombia), Sanaya Mehta (India), Dr. Onaloto Sele (Tonga), Zakiya Colabako (Uganda), and Jenia Allen (St Lucia).

Capgemini’s Women in Rugby Leadership Program is building a growing global network of women leaders and role models across sport. To date, 61 women have directly benefited from the programme, going on to perform government jobs at the local, national and regional levels, passing on their knowledge and expertise to future generations.