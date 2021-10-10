UABC offers an online portal for open science

press release

A virtual space where the work and knowledge of Maroon scholars is concentrated. https://cienciaabierta.uabc.mx/vufind/

Mexico. In order to make public access to the scientific information, data, and products created at UABC for the university community and society at large, the Open Science Project was initiated, a virtual space in which Maroon’s work and knowledge focus on scholars.

In this sense, Dr. Juan Guillermo Vaca Rodríguez, Head of the General Coordination of Research and Graduate Studies at UABC, explained that Open Science is a global movement that aims to open research (its methodologies, data, partial and final results and laboratory notes, among other products), from any discipline or field of knowledge.

In this way, the research created in this house of studies can be reused, redistributed, and reproduced by researchers, scientists, students, and anyone who wants to know how the world works and what happens outside of it.

To contribute to this movement, UABC has created the Open Science online portal which contains a search engine where required information can be found by author, title, subject, classification number, ISBN/ISSN, or nomenclature.

In addition, it contains UABC editorial publications, the Cultural Journal, the Electronic Journal of Educational Research (Readies), the Journal of Marine Science, the Journal of Science Technologies, and the Journal of Frontier Studies. Likewise, it houses the institutional repository where you can make inquiries about the community, groups, publications, researchers, organizations, projects and the library.

One relevant aspect of the portal is the Quality Seal, which will be awarded to internal bodies at UABC that comply with international best practices and standards for open science.

The link to access the UABC portal is: https://cienciaabierta.uabc.mx/vufind/. The information it contains is in English and Spanish. If you need more information, you can write to the e-mail: [email protected]

“With this, research results become visible and better disseminated to increase the direct benefits to sectors of society that need it most, so that they are presented as a means capable of formulating science, technology and innovation policies,” stated Dr. Vaca Rodriguez.