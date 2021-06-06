UAT delivers clinical fields to medical graduates from Tampico

2 days ago Mia Thompson

Tampico, Tam. June 5, 2021. – The Autonomous University of Tamaulipas (UAT) offered 180 places in clinical fields to undergraduate trainees who graduated from the Tampico School of Medicine “Dr. Alberto Romo Caballero”.

The handover took place in a ceremony held in the college lecture hall, with health security procedures issued by the Ministry of Health.

The event was presided over by Dr. Luis Miguel Rodriguez Gonzalez, Head of Training at the University District, who presented the clinical venues.

It was highlighted that physicians who graduated from Tampico Medical School, located in the Southern University Center of the Autonomous University of Tamaulipas, will spend a year learning, from July 1, 2021 to June 30, 2022.

During this phase, they will develop the academic, sponsorship and research activities that they are required to undertake within the time specified in the corresponding academic and operational programmes, approved and supervised by the University.

Graduated doctors choose, according to their average, the place and institution of the health sector where they will conduct their training. On this occasion, they were assigned to medical institutions nationwide in the offices of Matamoros, Reynosa, San Fernando, Nuevo Laredo, Valle Hermoso, Rio Bravo and Tampico.

