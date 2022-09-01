UCAM sends health professionals and equipment to Uganda

Boxes full of hope depart from the campus of the Catholic University of Murcia (UCAM) to Uganda with the mission set up by nurses Manuel Pardo, vice dean of a degree in podiatry at UCLA. Giulio Fenzi and Dr. Asuncion Quirant, two professors at the Catholic University of Murcia; Manuel Luc, President of the NGO Worldproject; Daphne Granado (physiotherapist); Yasel Barra (doctor), and emergency health technicians, Rubén Gabarón and Gustavo Lopez, who for several weeks will undertake various humanitarian missions with the NGO Worldproject.

UCAM, an organization that promotes and collaborates with solidarity actions in different parts of the world, helped fund part of the work and equipment for a new clinic that will provide free health care to the residents of Kikaya District (Uganda). Even there they will transport medical materials and provide training for the local team in various diseases and emergency and emergency procedures. This year’s training will focus on sutures, gypsum immobilization, performing and interpreting electrons, ultrasound, and assisted delivery, as this region has a high birth rate and high perinatal mortality rate for mothers and children.

In their international collaboration last year in Kikaia, they equipped an ambulance, an emergency clinic and trained health workers, where they were already able to get a stable team with a doctor, two nurses and a midwife. In addition, during their stay, patients who could not go to a health center due to their health or age, were treated in their homes and taken to clinic and hospitals.

Manuel Luke, President of the NGO Worldproject, was very pleased that “the training to be offered to professionals in Uganda would be impossible without this expedition. The fact that these UCAM professors are on the ground is of immeasurable value because their effects have a lasting impact, as patients continue to community after they leave to benefit from the knowledge gained by health workers in the area.”

Manuel Pardo highlighted the importance of the Catholic University facilitating and promoting this type of initiative: “Being a professor at UCLA is much more than teaching or publishing a scholarly article. It is also important to enhance our knowledge and values ​​outside the university by helping others.” Regarding this campaign, he explained, “This work consists of two parts. On the one hand, we will consult with colleagues there to tell them what our approach will be in each case, through which experiences will be exchanged. On the other hand, we will organize training workshops and some theoretical classes, including In that clinical simulation, in molds.”

Asun Koirante, a 061 physician and professor at UCNA, was already in Uganda in 2021 and echoes this year because it’s “something I’ve always wanted to do. The experience was very good with both the clinic staff and the residents there and that’s why I decided to come back to continue.” This project.” The doctor stressed that “we will continue to provide materials for the clinic that is being established there. We are very excited to see the progress they are making because when we arrived we started from scratch in terms of materials and training and we want them to tell us how the year has gone and what they need in terms of training and equipment.