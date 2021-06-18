Uganda 7s, out of Olympics qualifiers due to coronavirus cases

The Ugandan national sevens team was disqualified from the Tokyo Olympics qualifiers Which will be held this weekend in Monaco, due to the large number of cases of coronavirus that have appeared at the plant.

“All the Ugandan players have been in strict isolation since their arrival, and the delegation will continue to follow quarantine procedures as determined by the public health guidelines of the Monaco authorities. All remaining participants in the tournament underwent pre-determined antigen tests on the morning of Thursday,” the world rugby team said in a statement Thursday. June 17 and there were no positive results.

Unfortunately the Ugandan national rugby 7s team in Monaco had two cases of COVID-19 and with other team contacts we had to be pulled from the tournament by World Rugby. pic.twitter.com/kWuqweJgDk Ugandan Rugby Union (UgandaRugby) June 17, 2021

According to the tournament rules, The group stage matches in which Uganda participates will be recorded as a free match for Chile, France, Hong Kong and Jamaica The specific group that participates.